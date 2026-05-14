The Score – 14/05/26

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps captain Joe Boyle for our weekly League of Ireland chat.

Loreto Milford joint managers Gary Doherty and Ephrin McFadden reflect on the schools All Ireland success this week.

Donegal Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle tells us about his ambitions for 2026 and on his comeback from injury.

And rally driver Kyle McBride is off to Sweden to start his European Rally Championship campaign, we’ll speak with the Inishowen man.