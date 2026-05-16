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Cockhill Celtic win Donegal Signs Cup Final

Cockhill Celtic have beaten Buncrana Hearts 2-0 in this afternoon’s Donegal Signs Cup Final at Maginn Park.

A goal in each half from Luke Rudden gave Gavin Cullen’s side the victory.

Chris Ashmore was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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