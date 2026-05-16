Cockhill Celtic win Donegal Signs Cup Final

Cockhill Celtic have beaten Buncrana Hearts 2-0 in this afternoon’s Donegal Signs Cup Final at Maginn Park.
A goal in each half from Luke Rudden gave Gavin Cullen’s side the victory.
Chris Ashmore was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…
Cockhill Celtic have beaten Buncrana Hearts 2-0 in this afternoon’s Donegal Signs Cup Final at Maginn Park.
A goal in each half from Luke Rudden gave Gavin Cullen’s side the victory.
Chris Ashmore was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland