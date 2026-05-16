Stephen McGarry reacts as Tyrone put Armagh to sword in Nickey Rackard Cup

Tyrone have hammered Armagh 8-15 to 1-21 in the Nickey Rackard Cup this afternoon.
Francis Mooney spoke to Tyrone boss Stephen McGarry after today’s game who said he was absolutely delighted to reach the final of the competition…
Tyrone have hammered Armagh 8-15 to 1-21 in the Nickey Rackard Cup this afternoon.
Francis Mooney spoke to Tyrone boss Stephen McGarry after today’s game who said he was absolutely delighted to reach the final of the competition…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland