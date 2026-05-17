Biodiversity Festival returns to Glenveagh National Park

Biodiversity Festival has made its return to Glenveagh National Park for a second year.

The programme of events will celebrate The National Park’s unique landscape, history, people, nature and conservation work, with a special emphasis on communication via the arts.

The festival, which runs from today until next Sunday, brings together professionals working for nature in the business community, farming and forestry, artists, musicians and craftspeople, along with conservation project and Park staff.

This year, there is a special emphasis on Native Irish Woodlands, a priority habitat occurring in Glenveagh.

Highlights include a special youth night and the launch of a new children’s film starring local Donegal schoolchildren and will be premiered on Wednesday 20th May from 5pm-8pm in both Irish and English.

On Thursday, Natura 2000 Day will be marked with a Networking Brunch event for all those working in and for nature around Donegal and Glenveagh National Park will host the first gathering of participants from the Leaders For Nature Network, an innovative new learning experience being piloted in Ireland.

This year the festival is centred around a specially created woodland marquee, open all week, where visitors can meet NPWS staff, enjoy a coffee and browse the Nature Book Nook with live music every day from 1pm-3pm.

Full programme available at https://www.nationalparks.ie/glenveagh/things-to-do/events/.