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Man dies in hospital after Inishowen crash; Gardaí appeal for witnesses

Gardai have confirmed that a man in his 20s who was critically injured in a road traffic collision has died in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the R238 at Ardmore, Muff.

The collision, involving a car, occurred at around 9:45pm.

The driver and only occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was brought by ambulance to Altnagelven Hospital, Derry, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The road remains closed and the scene will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place on the R238 from Muff Village via Iskaheen coming back out on the R238 at the Carmen Inn.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the R238 at Ardmore between 9:30pm and 10:00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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