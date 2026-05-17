Mark McHugh leads Westmeath to Leinster glory

Mark McHugh has led Westmeath to their first Leinster SFC title in 20 years as they overcame Dublin after extra time in Croke Park this afternoon.
It finished 2-28 to 0-26 after extra-time.
Jonathon Higgins has the full time report from GAA HQ…
Mark McHugh has led Westmeath to their first Leinster SFC title in 20 years as they overcame Dublin after extra time in Croke Park this afternoon.
It finished 2-28 to 0-26 after extra-time.
Jonathon Higgins has the full time report from GAA HQ…
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