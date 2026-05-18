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DCC Cathaoirleach says members are constantly lobbying for road safety measures on Donegal’s roads

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has backed a suggestion that national working group be established to look at road safety, saying all members of the authority will back any measures to cut road deaths.

Cllr Paul Canning was speaking after a weekend of road tragedy across the North West region.

Three people died in Donegal in two separate collisions on Saturday, one outside Donegal Town, the other in Muff.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Cllr Canning says this is heartbreaking news for all involved………………

 

You can listen to the full conversation between Greg Hughes and Cllr Paul Canning here –

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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