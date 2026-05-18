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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, May 18th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, May 18th

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, May 18th

18 May 2026
garda
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Renewed appeal for witnesses after fatal N15 collision

18 May 2026
naionra baile na finne
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Enrolment figures cause concern for west Donegal creche

18 May 2026
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Two remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate’s Court on drug charges

18 May 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday, May 18th

18 May 2026
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Renewed appeal for witnesses after fatal N15 collision

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Enrolment figures cause concern for west Donegal creche

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