Safeguarding Ireland offering special guide for people at risk of financial abuse

A new guide is offering support to people at risk of financial abuse.

One in 10 adults say they have personally experienced financial abuse – according to Safeguarding Ireland research – with 80 per cent saying the abuser was known to them.

The organisation is urging people to make an Enduring Power of Attorney or talk to their bank for help, to ensure no one is allowed to access their money without permission.

Safeguarding Ireland’s Chair is Patricia Rickard-Clarke says people need stay on guard………………..

You can access the guide HERE