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HIQA receives 37 complaints regarding nursing home ‘evictions’

The health watchdog HIQA received 37 complaints last year about discharge notices given to residents of nursing homes.

A new report by The Journal Investigates reveals a number of families have been left to find a new bed for their relative, after they were given one month to vacant their nursing home.

The Irish Association of Social Workers has described the discharges as “evictions”.

Noel Baker, Acting Editor of The Journal Investigates, says there are a number of reasons why a person may be asked to vacate……….

You can read the full article HERE

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