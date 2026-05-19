Kavanagh seeks community funding for town park wardens

A Letterkenny Cllr has proposed that Donegal County Council partner with Cairde le cheile to apply to the Community Safety Fund at a recent Municipal District meeting.

The Community Safety Fund redirects assets which are seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau and An Garda Siochana into local projects.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh’s motion called for the funding of wardens for the Letterkenny Town Park where Cairde le Cheile is located, however, this was unsuccessful due to the scope of the fund.

He hopes that work can be done expand the fund and allow for wardens to be funded in the future: