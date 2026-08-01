Extra 2026 pay day to cost State €500 million



An extra pay day this year will cost the State €500 million.

2026 begins and ends on a Thursday, meaning there’s a 53rd payroll day in the year.

The Irish Independent reports the government is planning to use an emergency €1 billion fund, set aside in last year’s Budget, to cover the cost of paying public service workers who are paid weekly or fortnightly.

Announcing the emergency fund last year, Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers said it would allow the government to respond to exceptional expenditure pressures in 2026 and costs related to hosting the EU presidency.