The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 31/07/26

Today we take the show on the road as we broadcast live from Sweeney’s Hotel on Main Street in Dungloe for the 59th Mary From Dungloe International Arts Festival! We soak up the festival electric atmosphere, bring you live musical performances, preview the weekend’s flagship events, and speak with judges, organizers, and contestants.
Inside Today’s Episode:
👑 Reigning Royalty & Live Music: 2025 Mary From Dungloe winner Ellie Ward reflects on an unforgettable year representing the festival. She is joined by musician Zara Loughlin-Murray, who treats us to a fantastic live performance right from the hotel lobby.
🎉 Previewing the Festival Weekend: Festival Director Gavin Boyle drops into our studio setup at Sweeney’s Hotel to talk through the jam-packed schedule of events, live outdoor music, parades, and family entertainment lined up across Dungloe for the weekend.
🍫 Sweet Treats at Coco Millis: Cindy Adamek stops by to preview the irresistible Coco Millis Chocolate Workshop, sharing what sweet-toothed festivalgoers and young chocolatiers can expect.
🎸 Live Performance with Kevin Laughlin: Local artist Kevin Laughlin joins Greg for a chat about the festival buzz and performs live for our listeners.
🌹 Behind the Escort Experience: Owen Gallagher gives us an insider look at his vital role as a Mary From Dungloe Escort, sharing what goes into supporting the contestants throughout their festival journey.
🎶 Live Music with The Hopeful Kind: Cara Ward of The Hopeful Kind drops in to share their latest musical projects and perform a live set.
🌍 Celebrating International Culture Day: Artur Michalski and Patricia O’Donnell discuss the vibrant International Culture Day events taking place as part of the festival celebrations, highlighting the diversity and global connections of the Rosses community.
🎤 Live Performance from Aidan O’Donnell: Musician Aidan O’Donnell joins us on-site at Sweeney’s Hotel to deliver a live acoustic session.
⚖️ Meet the Judges: Esteemed broadcasting legend Mary Kennedy and BBC presenter Barra Best join Greg to talk about their roles on the judging panel, outlining what key qualities they are looking for in crowning the 2026 Mary From Dungloe.
🎵 Live Music with Susan Doherty: To cap off a packed broadcast, singer Susan Doherty performs live in-studio as the festival festivities get fully underway.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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