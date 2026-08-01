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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

West Donegal councillor calls for overhaul of homelessness services

A West Donegal councillor says the county’s approach to preventing homelessness is failing some of the people it is meant to help.

Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the current model needs to be improved, saying he had concerns when it was first introduced.

He believes people trying to overcome drug or alcohol addiction are often being housed alongside those still in active addiction.

The councillor also says people are frequently placed in accommodation far from their families, communities and workplaces, making it much harder to keep a job and rebuild their lives:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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