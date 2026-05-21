Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Active Travel model is ‘doomed to fail’ in Letterkenny – Kelly

A Letterkenny councillor says he believes the active travel model, which is seeing road works in various parts of the town, is doomed to fail.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with transport operators today, Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly told this morning’s Greg Hughes Show several bus and haulage companies have told him roads have been narrowed so much they will not be abed to get around some roundabouts without encroaching onto the incoming lane.

The hospital roundabout is a particular issue from Circular Road heading towards Carnamuggah and the Mountain Top,

Cllr Kelly says Donegal County Council hasn’t learned from failures elsewhere………

 

Hospital Roundabout prior to works                              Hospital Roundabout on the morning of May 21st 2026

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2026-05-21 102424
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel model is ‘doomed to fail’ in Letterkenny – Kelly

21 May 2026
Sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

The best of next week’s good weather may by-pass Donegal

21 May 2026
Donegal Town Courtesy Errigal Creations, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five potential sites identified for a new library in Donegal Town

21 May 2026
Ashlea Harkin
News, Top Stories

Funeral of Ash Harkin taking place today

21 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2026-05-21 102424
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel model is ‘doomed to fail’ in Letterkenny – Kelly

21 May 2026
Sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

The best of next week’s good weather may by-pass Donegal

21 May 2026
Donegal Town Courtesy Errigal Creations, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five potential sites identified for a new library in Donegal Town

21 May 2026
Ashlea Harkin
News, Top Stories

Funeral of Ash Harkin taking place today

21 May 2026
ambulance1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Unions say talks on resolving ambulance dispute have been ‘difficult’

21 May 2026
Padraig MacLochlainn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn raises Elm Park relocations with Taoiseach

21 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube