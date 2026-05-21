Active Travel model is ‘doomed to fail’ in Letterkenny – Kelly

A Letterkenny councillor says he believes the active travel model, which is seeing road works in various parts of the town, is doomed to fail.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with transport operators today, Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly told this morning’s Greg Hughes Show several bus and haulage companies have told him roads have been narrowed so much they will not be abed to get around some roundabouts without encroaching onto the incoming lane.

The hospital roundabout is a particular issue from Circular Road heading towards Carnamuggah and the Mountain Top,

Cllr Kelly says Donegal County Council hasn’t learned from failures elsewhere………

Hospital Roundabout prior to works Hospital Roundabout on the morning of May 21st 2026