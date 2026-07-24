Global tensions and Europe’s future take centre stage at MacGill Summer School

Global conflict and Europe’s role in a changing world will be among the key topics discussed at the MacGill Summer School in Donegal today.

Day two of the event in Glenties will look at how Europe should respond as the US takes a different direction in an increasingly fractured world.

Ireland’s upcoming role in hosting the EU Presidency will also be discussed, along with the challenges facing the European economy.

MacGill Summer School Director Vincent McCarthy says they will examine the issues currently facing Europe: