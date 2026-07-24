Sliabh Liag murder convictions challenged at Court of Appeal

A man and woman convicted of murdering a man at Sliabh Liag are seeking to appeal their life sentences.

Alan Vial of Drumanoo, Killybegs, and Nikita Burns of Carrick, County Donegal, were convicted of murdering Robert ‘Robin’ Wilkin in June 2023, after his body was thrown from the Sliabh Liag cliffs.

The Journal reports that at the Court of Appeal, lawyers for Vial argued he was unfairly prejudiced by recorded statements made by Burns during the investigation, in which she blamed him for the fatal blows.

They argued the pair should have been tried separately.

Vial accepts he was present when Mr Wilkin was killed and helped dispose of his body, but denies delivering the fatal injuries.

Lawyers for Burns argued the recorded statements should not have been admitted as evidence, claiming she was intoxicated at the time and questioning whether she was in a fit state to make them.

The State argued there was sufficient evidence to support both convictions and that the original trial was properly conducted.