Glenveagh National Park set for greater protection under new legislation

Glenveagh National Park is set to receive greater legal protection under a new National Parks Bill being developed by Government.

The Government says the Bill will be one of the most significant developments in nature conservation legislation in the history of the State, creating a dedicated framework for the management and protection of Ireland’s national parks.

The Bill aims to create a clear framework for Ireland’s national parks, including stronger management plans, improved governance, public access, education and research.

Glenveagh, with its protected habitats, walking trails, Victorian castle and historic gardens on the shores of Lough Veagh, is one of the country’s most visited natural attractions.

Regional Manager of the Park, Dr Emmet Johnston says it will empower them to take more action on the ground: