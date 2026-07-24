Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Glenveagh National Park set for greater protection under new legislation

Glenveagh National Park is set to receive greater legal protection under a new National Parks Bill being developed by Government.

The Government says the Bill will be one of the most significant developments in nature conservation legislation in the history of the State, creating a dedicated framework for the management and protection of Ireland’s national parks.

The Bill aims to create a clear framework for Ireland’s national parks, including stronger management plans, improved governance, public access, education and research.

Glenveagh, with its protected habitats, walking trails, Victorian castle and historic gardens on the shores of Lough Veagh, is one of the country’s most visited natural attractions.

Regional Manager of the Park, Dr Emmet Johnston says it will empower them to take more action on the ground:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ROSSNOWLAGH SURF CLUB
News

Rossnowlagh Surf Club unveils new life-saving defibrillator

24 July 2026
DCB MICA DEFECTIVE COMCRETE (5)
News, Audio, Top Stories

New testing approach could save time and €50 million in defective blocks crisis, councillor says

24 July 2026
macgill 2026
News, Audio

Global tensions and Europe’s future take centre stage at MacGill Summer School

24 July 2026
glenveagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Glenveagh National Park set for greater protection under new legislation

24 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

ROSSNOWLAGH SURF CLUB
News

Rossnowlagh Surf Club unveils new life-saving defibrillator

24 July 2026
DCB MICA DEFECTIVE COMCRETE (5)
News, Audio, Top Stories

New testing approach could save time and €50 million in defective blocks crisis, councillor says

24 July 2026
macgill 2026
News, Audio

Global tensions and Europe’s future take centre stage at MacGill Summer School

24 July 2026
glenveagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Glenveagh National Park set for greater protection under new legislation

24 July 2026
A watering can uses a lot less water than a hose pipe (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nationwide hosepipe ban comes into effect as dry weather puts pressure on supplies

24 July 2026
court
News, Top Stories

Sliabh Liag murder convictions challenged at Court of Appeal

24 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube