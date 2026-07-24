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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

New testing approach could save time and €50 million in defective blocks crisis, councillor says

A west Donegal councillor says urgent changes are needed to speed up testing for homes affected by defective concrete, while reducing costs for both homeowners and the State.

100% Redress campaigner Cllr Denis McGee says a private company in England has shown that defective concrete testing can be completed within weeks.

He claims adopting a similar approach could save significant time and potentially around €50 million.

Cllr McGee is questioning why that system is not being used in Ireland and is calling for a dedicated defective concrete testing laboratory to be established in Letterkenny:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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