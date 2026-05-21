Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Doherty and McEntee clash over energy supports

A Donegal TD has told the Dail the government is hoarding over €178 million which was raised through an EU scheme specifically intended to support people struggling their energy bills.

Deputy Pearse Doherty asked Minister Helen McEntee why the government is hoarding the money rather than using it for the purpose for which it was intended, which was to provide energy credits and other reliefs.

Minister McEntee responded that the government is spending significantly more than that on targeted measures.

Deputy Doherty wasn’t satisfied with that response .………….

 

You can listen to the full exchange here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

helen mcentee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and McEntee clash over energy supports

21 May 2026
Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon - no repro fee
News, Audio

Children’s Ombudsman publishes annual report

21 May 2026
Bluestacks Way
News

Popular Donegal walking route set for upgrades

21 May 2026
ronan strain
News, Top Stories

Appeal issued for Donegal native missing in Dublin

21 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

helen mcentee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and McEntee clash over energy supports

21 May 2026
Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon - no repro fee
News, Audio

Children’s Ombudsman publishes annual report

21 May 2026
Bluestacks Way
News

Popular Donegal walking route set for upgrades

21 May 2026
ronan strain
News, Top Stories

Appeal issued for Donegal native missing in Dublin

21 May 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 21/05/2026

21 May 2026
Screenshot 2026-05-21 102424
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel model is ‘doomed to fail’ in Letterkenny – Kelly

21 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube