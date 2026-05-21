Doherty and McEntee clash over energy supports

A Donegal TD has told the Dail the government is hoarding over €178 million which was raised through an EU scheme specifically intended to support people struggling their energy bills.

Deputy Pearse Doherty asked Minister Helen McEntee why the government is hoarding the money rather than using it for the purpose for which it was intended, which was to provide energy credits and other reliefs.

Minister McEntee responded that the government is spending significantly more than that on targeted measures.

Deputy Doherty wasn’t satisfied with that response .………….

You can listen to the full exchange here –