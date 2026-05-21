The N13 at Lurgybrack closed following road traffic collision

The N13 at Lurgybrack is closed from the L1094 (Corranagh Road) until further notice as a result of a road traffic collision.

Traffic travelling from Ballybofey towards Letterkenny should divert via the N15 to Lifford.

Traffic travelling from Letterkenny to Ballybofey should divert via the N13 and N14 towards Lifford.

Local diversions are in place.

Diversion into Letterkenny Town Via the L1094 (Corranagh Road).

Diversion to Lifford or Derry via the L5794 (Listellian Road) to the N13 Dual Carriageway.