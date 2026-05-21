The Score – 21/05/26

This week on The Score…

We’re joined by former Finn Harps skipper to look ahead to tomorrow’s League Of Ireland games for Harps and Derry City – Keith also gives his thoughts on the new National League Third Tier Format.

Our GAA Analyst Brendan Kilcoyne will preview Kerry and Donegal’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship clash in Killarney.

Plus, we hear from World Rally Championship driver Kris Meeke from the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team who have been testing in Donegal this week ahead of the upcoming Donegal International Rally…