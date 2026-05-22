Business Matters – Ep 297: A piece of paradise at Glamping Rann Na Feirste

In Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore takes a look at a thriving glamping business in the heart of the West Donegal Gaeltacht.

At the award winning Glamping Rann Na Feirste, guests get the opportunity to stay in one of their luxury modern shepherds’ huts, each of which has a wood-fired hot-top outside.

Located in a quiet, sheltered hollow, it really is a little piece of paradise.

Glamping Rann na Feirste has received superb feedback. Indeed, it has a 4.9 out of 5 rating on AirBnB and is in the top 1% when it comes to reviews.

Eileen Gallagher has been telling Chris about coming back from London to set up the business, how it all began and how it is going from strength.