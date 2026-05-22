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Carl McHugh nets winner for Sligo over Shamrock Rovers

Carl McHugh

Shamrock Rovers’ lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division is down to two-points.

The Hoops lost 2-1 to Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium, where Donegal native Carl McHugh hit the winner in injury time for the Bit O’ Red.

Here’s McHugh’s strike that earned Sligo the points:

Second-place St. Pat’s also dropped points, drawing 0-0 at Derry City.

Bohemians picked up a 4-2 win over Galway United and they remain in third.

Sean Boyd’s late winner gave Shelbourne a long-awaited home victory as they edged out Waterford 2-1 at Tolka Park.

It finished 1-1 in the Louth derby between Drogheda United and Dundalk.

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