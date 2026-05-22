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Cllr calls for uplift in DCB scheme to keep up with inflation

The increase in building materials has become a cause of concern, with one Cllr calling for an uplift to be built into the defective concrete remediation scheme.

Cllr Michael McBride says that the most recent uplift was seen in October 2024, and prices have increased across the board.

A member of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee, he says Housing Minister James Browne has agreed to look at the issue and reply to the committee.

Cllr McBride says that the scheme should be linked to inflation and regularly reviewed:

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