Harps boss Kevin McHugh reacts as son Odhran nets late equaliser in Ballybofey

A late goal from Aaron McLaughlin and a first senior goal for sixteen-year-old Odhran McHugh in injury time earned Finn Harps a point from their clash with Longford Town in the LOI First Division at Finn Park tonight.

It finished 2-2 after Kevin McHugh’s side had fallen two behind mid-way through the second-half.

Diarmaid Doherty spoke to the Harps boss after the game and he said he’s delighted for his son Odhran to have gotten off the mark in his goal-scoring career at senior level.

McHugh also said there is plenty for his team to work on ahead of next week’s trip to Cork…