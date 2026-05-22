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N13 reopens following collision at Lurgybrack

The N13 at Lurgybrack outside Letterkenny has reopened following a road traffic collision.

We understand one person is being treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries following the incident shortly after 5pm last evening.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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