N13 reopens following collision at Lurgybrack

The N13 at Lurgybrack outside Letterkenny has reopened following a road traffic collision.
We understand one person is being treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries following the incident shortly after 5pm last evening.
The N13 at Lurgybrack outside Letterkenny has reopened following a road traffic collision.
We understand one person is being treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries following the incident shortly after 5pm last evening.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland