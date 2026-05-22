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Two late goals earn Harps draw at Finn Park

Finn Harps drew 2-2 with Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Stefan Ugbesia and Andy Paraschiv scored either side of the hour-mark to give the away side a 2-0 lead heading towards the closing stages.

An Aaron McLaughlin header on 87 minutes gave Harps hope and up popped Odhran McHugh to snatch the leveller two minutes into added time.

Diarmaid Doherty was live on Highland as McHugh netted the late equaliser…

 

Elsewhere, leaders Cork City won 3-0 in Athlone, Wexford defeated UCD 2-1 and Kerry drew 2-2 with Bray Wanderers.

It’s 0-0 between Treaty United and Cobh Ramblers in the second-half of their clash in Limerick.

Next up for Finn Harps is a trip to Cork City next Friday.

 

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