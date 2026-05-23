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“We were ready for the battle” – Jim McGuinness

The latest episode of Kerry v Donegal wasn’t for the feint-hearted in Killarney this afternoon.

Michael Burns saw red for Kerry for a strike on Ryan McHugh just before half-time and Donegal boss Jim McGuinness said afterwards the sending off had a massive impact on the game.

There were numerous unsavoury incidents throughout this intense All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 1 fixture but ultimately Donegal won the match on a score-line of 2-20 to 0-16.

McGuinness spoke to the assembled media and said his team were ready for the battle…

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