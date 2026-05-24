“This one is for Kieran McKay” – Mickey Funston dedicates Bonagee’s FAI Cup victory to late club legend

Bonagee United came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at home to Limerick’s Rathkeale FC in today’s FAI Junior Cup Round 2 clash at the Dry Arch.

Having fallen behind five minutes after half-time, it took real courage for Mickey Funston’s side to get back into the game but they did so thanks to goals from Kyle Martin and Mattie McLaughlin.

Funston, who was in charge of his last game before new boss Declan Lynch comes in ahead of the commencement of the National League Third Tier, was immensely proud of the character shown by his team.

When speaking to Ciaran Cannon after the game, the former Finn Harps stalwart dedicated the win to the late Kieran McKay who passed away recently…