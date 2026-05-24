Tyrone edge thriller at Dr. Hyde Park

Tyrone have beaten Roscommon 3-16 to 2-18 in this afternoon’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 1 fixture at Dr. Hyde Park.
Francis Mooney has all the details of the breath-taking match for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…
Tyrone have beaten Roscommon 3-16 to 2-18 in this afternoon’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 1 fixture at Dr. Hyde Park.
Francis Mooney has all the details of the breath-taking match for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland