“We wanted to give a performance the McGuigans could be proud of” – O’Rourke

Tyrone came through a close battle with Roscommon at Dr. Hyde Park in Round 1 of the All-Ireland SFC this afternoon.

Goals from Eoin McElholm, Ronan Cassidy and Mattie Donnelly were massive scores in the 3-16 to 2-18 win over the Connacht Champions.

A late free from Ethan Jordan sealed the win in dramatic circumstances.

Red Hand boss Malachy O’Rourke spoke to Francis Mooney after the victory and paid tribute to Tyrone legend Frank McGuigan who passed away today.

“We wanted to give a performance the McGuigans could be proud of” said O’Rourke…