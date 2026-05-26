Gardaí urge public to come forward after cyclist hit in Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Letterkenny.

The incident happened at Bunnagee on Thursday shortly before 3.40pm.

The cyclist was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Gardaí are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage from the Lurgybrack area around that time, to come forward and contact Letterkenny Garda Station.