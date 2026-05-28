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The Kevin Penrose Story – Acceptance Of Being Gay Within GAA

Kevin Penrose & Oisin Kelly

Conversations around inclusion and identity in sport have become more open in recent years but for many sports people, especially those involved in Gaelic Games, the journey to find their place has not been an easy one.

Tyrone man Kevin Penrose is one of only a small number of openly gay male senior Gaelic footballers in Ireland.

Speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly on The Score programme this week, Kevin reflects on his journey to coming out, the dressing room “slurs” that affected him growing up in the sport and the support he received from friends and team mates at Aghyaran St. Davogs when he learned to fully embrace who he is…

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