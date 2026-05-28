Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

Anthony Gorman

Finn Harps and Derry City are both away from home in the SSE Airtricity League tomorrow night (Friday).

In the First Division, Harps face a tough test away to league-leaders Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

Kevin McHugh’s side head south off the back of securing a late draw against Longford Town last time out.

Derry City are winless in  their last six Premier Division games and are away to Dundalk tomorrow.

The Candy Stripes have won just four out of their nineteen league matches so far.

To look ahead to the action, former Finn Harps manager Anthony Gorman spoke to Mark Gallagher on The Score this week…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

No injuries reported following Convoy collision

28 May 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday May 28th

28 May 2026
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann urging customers across Donegak to conserve water supply

28 May 2026
donegal cars
News, Top Stories

Several vehicles seized across Donegal today

28 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News, Top Stories

No injuries reported following Convoy collision

28 May 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday May 28th

28 May 2026
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann urging customers across Donegak to conserve water supply

28 May 2026
donegal cars
News, Top Stories

Several vehicles seized across Donegal today

28 May 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Convoy road traffic collision

28 May 2026
Cash seizure
News, Top Stories

Donegal properties searched in cross-border money-laundering investigation

28 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube