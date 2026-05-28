Talking Soccer with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps and Derry City are both away from home in the SSE Airtricity League tomorrow night (Friday).

In the First Division, Harps face a tough test away to league-leaders Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

Kevin McHugh’s side head south off the back of securing a late draw against Longford Town last time out.

Derry City are winless in their last six Premier Division games and are away to Dundalk tomorrow.

The Candy Stripes have won just four out of their nineteen league matches so far.

To look ahead to the action, former Finn Harps manager Anthony Gorman spoke to Mark Gallagher on The Score this week…