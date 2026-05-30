Comfortable win for Armagh over Derry

Armagh have cruised to a 1-18 to 1-13 win over Derry in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh this evening.
Michael McMullan has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…
Armagh have cruised to a 1-18 to 1-13 win over Derry in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh this evening.
Michael McMullan has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…
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