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New York defeat Tyrone in Nickey Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park

Tyrone have been beaten 2-22 to 2-17 by New York in the Nickey Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park this afternoon.

New York led 1-14 to 1-10 at half-time.

Here’s Francis Mooney who has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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