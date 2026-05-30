New York defeat Tyrone in Nickey Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park

Tyrone have been beaten 2-22 to 2-17 by New York in the Nickey Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park this afternoon.
New York led 1-14 to 1-10 at half-time.
Here’s Francis Mooney who has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…
Tyrone have been beaten 2-22 to 2-17 by New York in the Nickey Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park this afternoon.
New York led 1-14 to 1-10 at half-time.
Here’s Francis Mooney who has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland