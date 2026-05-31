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Successful day for Donegal clubs at Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta

It was another busy day at the All-Ireland Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta being hosted by the Kilcar club this weekend.

Earlier today, Fanad Gaels booked their spot in tomorrow’s Junior Men’s Final thanks to a 2-11 to 0-10 victory over Naomh Padraig An Fhairche.

Kilcar Ladies progressed to the Junior Ladies Final thanks to an 8-10 to 3-03 win over Laochra Loch Lao.

Naomh Columba claimed the Intermediate Ladies title as they got the better of Galway club Naomh Anna Leitir Moir – it finished 2-08 to 2-06 in that decider.

Then, this evening, it was the battle of the two Donegal clubs in the senior men’s semi-final.

Gaoth Dobhair got the better of hosts Kilcar on a score-line of 1-20 to 0-20.

 

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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