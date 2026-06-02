Gardai investigate alleged assault in Killybegs

Gardai are seeking witnesses in connection with an alleged assault that in the area of New Row, Killybegs on Friday evening last between 7pm and 8pm.

A man reported that he was assaulted by two other men at that location.

He did not sustain any life threatening injuries as a result.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have travelled in that area or within the general area of Killybegs Town with a dash-cam between those times, to

make the footage available to Gardaí.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has footage is asked to get in touch with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

The Garda Confidential Line may be also contacted on 1800 666 111 with any relevant information.