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Taxi door damaged at Glencar Shopping Centre

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the carpark at the Glencar Shopping Centre in Letterkenny on Friday evening last.

At approx. 9pm, a man is alleged to have approached a taxi and kicked the drivers’s door a number of times before punching the driver’s side window and then driving away in a van.

The taxi door was damaged as a result.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact them in Letterkenny on 074-91-67100.

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