Ladbrokes make Donegal favourites for All-Ireland glory

Donegal have leap-frogged Kerry to become the new favourites for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, according to bookies Ladbrokes.

The league champions have been drawn against Cork in Round 2A after destroying Kerry in Killarney in the first round. They top the betting at 2/1.

Holders Kerry remain in touching distance at 5/2 and face Kildare in Round 2B.

2024 Champions Armagh are at 5/1 and will play Dublin’s conquerors Louth in Round 2A, whereas Galway are at 8/1 and play Leinster Champions Westmeath in the second round.

Ger Brennan’s Dublin are 16/1 alongside Tyrone.

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship 2026

Donegal – 2/1

Kerry – 5/2

Armagh – 5/1

Galway – 8/1

Dublin – 16/1

Tyrone – 16/1

Bar – 20/1