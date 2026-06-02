Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Ladbrokes make Donegal favourites for All-Ireland glory

Donegal have leap-frogged Kerry to become the new favourites for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, according to bookies Ladbrokes.

The league champions have been drawn against Cork in Round 2A after destroying Kerry in Killarney in the first round. They top the betting at 2/1.

Holders Kerry remain in touching distance at 5/2 and face Kildare in Round 2B.

2024 Champions Armagh are at 5/1 and will play Dublin’s conquerors Louth in Round 2A, whereas Galway are at 8/1 and play Leinster Champions Westmeath in the second round.

Ger Brennan’s Dublin are 16/1 alongside Tyrone. 

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship 2026

Donegal – 2/1

Kerry – 5/2

Armagh – 5/1

Galway – 8/1

Dublin – 16/1

Tyrone – 16/1

Bar – 20/1

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 02/06/2026

2 June 2026
glencar shopping centre
News

Taxi door damaged at Glencar Shopping Centre

2 June 2026
Donegal v Down 260426
News, Top Stories

Ladbrokes make Donegal favourites for All-Ireland glory

2 June 2026
letterkenny garda station
News

Car window smashed at Crievesmith in Letterkenny

2 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 02/06/2026

2 June 2026
glencar shopping centre
News

Taxi door damaged at Glencar Shopping Centre

2 June 2026
Donegal v Down 260426
News, Top Stories

Ladbrokes make Donegal favourites for All-Ireland glory

2 June 2026
letterkenny garda station
News

Car window smashed at Crievesmith in Letterkenny

2 June 2026
Gerard McNamee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nine arrests for driving under the influence in Donegal over the Holiday Weekend

2 June 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate alleged assault in Killybegs

2 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube