Gardai investigate public order incident in Dungloe

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a public order incident that occurred outside a licenced premises at Main Street, Dungloe in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Between approximately 00.35 and 00.45, it’s believed that an incident occurred between a large group of people. One man was transported from the area by ambulance to receive medical

treatment for non-life-threatening injuries following the incident.

Gardai are urging anyone who was present and who may have relevant information to pass it on to Gardaí. They’re also anxious to speak to anyone who was at Main Street, Dungloe with a dash-cam between 00.45 and 0100 to make the footage available to Gardaí in Ballyshannon. They may be contacted on 071-9858530.