The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 02/06/2026

Today we address the introduction of dynamic electricity pricing, a massive proposed powerdown protest, Donegal’s lucky championship draw, and local outrage over environmental damage on our beaches.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: Donna-Marie Doherty kicks off the show with a thorough review of the front pages, tracking the leading local and national stories breaking this morning.
⚡ The Cost of Living & Dynamic Pricing: Professor Lisa Ryan joins the show to break down the newly introduced “dynamic pricing” models mandated for Irish electricity customers. With an 8% price hike scheduled to hit consumers next month, she explains what real-time pricing means for your monthly bills. Meanwhile, caller John phones in calling on the people of Donegal and Ireland to join a coordinated protest by implementing a total “powerdown” on July 1st from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM to send a clear message to energy providers.
🏆 Donegal GAA’s Lucky Draw: Head of Sport at Highland Radio, Oisín Kelly, stops by the studio to analyze the freshly completed Gaelic football championship draws. He outlines a massive stroke of luck for the home side, as Cork will now have to make the long journey up to Ballybofey to face Donegal.
🚯 Beach Blight at Braade: Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig hits out at a group of irresponsible campers. The councillor expresses absolute disgust after Braade Beach was left littered with bottles, rubbish, and even an abandoned tent, slamming their decision to light an open fire as incredibly reckless.
🚨 Community Garda Information: Garda Gerard McNamee delivers the weekly community information slot, issuing the latest security notices, local crime updates, and safety advice affecting the Donegal division.
🧱 Defective Concrete Blocks Update: Professor Paul Dunlop joins Donna-Marie to dissect the latest breaking developments surrounding the IS465 standard for defective concrete blocks, providing expert analysis on what these changes mean for affected homeowners fighting for redress.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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