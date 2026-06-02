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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 2nd

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 2nd

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 2nd

2 June 2026
Shot of shelves stocked with various medicinal products in a pharmacy
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Cancer vaccine trial described as “extremely promising”

2 June 2026
Data-Centre
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New Government report on data centres published

2 June 2026
Braade Strand
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Cllr hits out at Braade Strand litter incident

2 June 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 2nd

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Cancer vaccine trial described as “extremely promising”

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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