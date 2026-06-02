Uisce Eireann addressing a major water outage in Bundoran

Uisce Éireann crews are working to restore water supply to customers in Bundoran town and surrounding areas following a burst to a trunk water main this morning.

Crews are on site carrying out repair works, however, the burst on the large main from Lough Melvin Water Treatment Plant to Bundoran is impacting supply to homes and businesses in the area.

It is expected that repairs will be complete by 4pm this afternoon.

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Uisce Éireann crews repairing burst water main supplying Bundoran

Tuesday, 2 June 2026: Uisce Éireann crews are working to restore water supply to customers in Bundoran town and surrounding areas following a burst to a trunk water main this morning.

Crews are on site carrying out repair works, however, the burst on the large main from Lough Melvin Water Treatment Plant to Bundoran is impacting supply to homes and businesses in the area.

Adrian Gillespie of Uisce Éireann assured customers that every effort is being made to restore supply as quickly as possible.

“We understand the inconvenience caused by an unplanned outage such as this and would like to thank customers impacted for their patience while crews carry out essential repair works.”

It is expected that repairs will be complete by 4pm this afternoon. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network as the network recharges.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at our Text Updates page.