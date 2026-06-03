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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Burns defends GAA’s decision on McGuinness

GAA President Jarlath Burns

GAA President Jarlath Burns has defended the decision to not pursue Donegal manager Jim McGuinness over an incident during last month’s All-Ireland clash with Kerry.

The All-Ireland winning Donegal manager was scrutinised for allegedly pushing Kerry midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor during a melee at half-time in their Round 1 encounter in Killarney.

Burns claims the CCCC didn’t take up disciplinary proceedings against McGuinness because it would be “embarrassing” if they’d failed…

 

Fixture details for Round 2A and Round 2B of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will be released later today.

Sean MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey is set to host Donegal’s clash with Cork on the weekend of the 13/14th of June.

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