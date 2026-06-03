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Donegal v Cork confirmed for Saturday 13th of June

MacCumhail Park, Ballybofey, Highland Radio, Letterkenny, Donegal
MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey. Photo Geraldine Diver

Donegal’s clash with Cork in Round 2A of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship has been confirmed for Saturday afternoon, 13th of June at 3pm.

The game will be played at Sean MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey and at the moment it doesn’t have any tv or streaming coverage associated to the fixture.

Highland Radio Sports team will have full big match coverage with the build up, game commentary and reaction in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.

Tyrone’s Round 2A meeting with Mayo will be played on Sunday 14th June at Healy Park in Omagh, throw in there at 3.30pm, while Derry’s Round 2B fixture with Meath has been set for Saturday evening 13th June at Celtic Park at 7pm.

Saturday 13th June

Round 2A
3pm Donegal v Cork @ MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey

Round 2B
4.30pm Monaghan v Roscommon @ St Tiernach’s Park Clones
5.30pm Kildare v Kerry @ Cedral St Conleth’s Newbridge
7pm Derry v Meath @ Celtic Park Derry

Sunday 14th June

Round 2A
1pm Louth v Armagh @ Páirc Grattan Inniskeen
2pm Galway v Westmeath @ Pearse Stadium Salthill
3.30pm Tyrone v Mayo @ O’Neills Healy Park Omagh

Round 2B
2pm Cavan v Dublin @ Kingspan Breffni Park Cavan

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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