Home draws for Harps & Derry in Round 2 of FAI Senior Cup

The draw for Round 2 of the FAI Senior Cup took place this afternoon.
Finn Harps have been drawn at home to fellow SSE Airtricity League First Division side Bray Wanderers.
Derry City have also been handed a home tie – The Candy Stripes will host Dublin side Tolka Rovers.
Sligo Rovers will be on the road at Janesboro in the second round.
In another notable last-32 match-up, Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers will face First Division leaders Cork City.
The fixtures will be played on the weekend of the 17-19th of July.
See the full draw below:
FAI Cup Second Round Draw:
Galway Utd v Crumlin Utd
Douglas Hall AFCE v Castlebar Celtic
Drogheda Utd v Lucan Utd
Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers
Ringmahan Rangers v Bohemians
Baldoyle Utd v Longford Town
St Patricks Athletic v Wexford FC
Waterford FC v Cobha Ramblers
Bangor Celtic v College Corinthinas
Janesboro v Sligo Rovers
Athlone Town v Middleton FC
St Mochta’s v Dundalk
Derry City v Tolka Rovers
Shamrock Rovers v Cork City
Treaty United v UCD
Kerry FC V Shelbourne
Ties to be played the weekend of the 19th July.
In the Women’s Senior Cup, if Finn Harps can navigate through the fixtures of Whitehall Rangers and either Ballingarry or Douglas Hall they will be at home to the winners of Cobh Ramblers, St Pats, Dundalk or CK Utd in the second round.