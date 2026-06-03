Home draws for Harps & Derry in Round 2 of FAI Senior Cup

The draw for Round 2 of the FAI Senior Cup took place this afternoon.

Finn Harps have been drawn at home to fellow SSE Airtricity League First Division side Bray Wanderers.

Derry City have also been handed a home tie – The Candy Stripes will host Dublin side Tolka Rovers.

Sligo Rovers will be on the road at Janesboro in the second round.

In another notable last-32 match-up, Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers will face First Division leaders Cork City.

The fixtures will be played on the weekend of the 17-19th of July.

See the full draw below:

FAI Cup Second Round Draw:

Galway Utd v Crumlin Utd

Douglas Hall AFCE v Castlebar Celtic

Drogheda Utd v Lucan Utd

Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers

Ringmahan Rangers v Bohemians

Baldoyle Utd v Longford Town

St Patricks Athletic v Wexford FC

Waterford FC v Cobha Ramblers

Bangor Celtic v College Corinthinas

Janesboro v Sligo Rovers

Athlone Town v Middleton FC

St Mochta’s v Dundalk

Derry City v Tolka Rovers

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City

Treaty United v UCD

Kerry FC V Shelbourne

Ties to be played the weekend of the 19th July.

In the Women’s Senior Cup, if Finn Harps can navigate through the fixtures of Whitehall Rangers and either Ballingarry or Douglas Hall they will be at home to the winners of Cobh Ramblers, St Pats, Dundalk or CK Utd in the second round.