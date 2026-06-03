Institute FC continue to build squad with three new additions

Institute FC have welcomed back Liam Mullan, Daylen Farren and Tiernan Brolly to the club ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Manager Peter Hutton has continued to strengthen the squad with a mix of quality, energy and exciting young talent as preparations continue for the new campaign.

Liam Mullan joins the club on a multi-year deal, Daylen Farren signs on a one-year deal and Tiernan Brolly returns on a season-long loan.

Earlier in the week, the club also announced the signings of Shane Boyle, Graham Crown, Shea McGinley, Callum Deery, Brendan McLaughlin and Brendan Barr, as well as the re-signing of Ben Hutton.