Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Institute FC continue to build squad with three new additions

Institute FC have welcomed back Liam Mullan, Daylen Farren and Tiernan Brolly to the club ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Manager Peter Hutton has continued to strengthen the squad with a mix of quality, energy and exciting young talent as preparations continue for the new campaign.

Liam Mullan joins the club on a multi-year deal, Daylen Farren signs on a one-year deal and Tiernan Brolly returns on a season-long loan.

Earlier in the week, the club also announced the signings of Shane Boyle, Graham Crown, Shea McGinley, Callum Deery, Brendan McLaughlin and Brendan Barr, as well as the re-signing of Ben Hutton.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Alice Lynch
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Johnston community will work with DCC to provide lay-bys on the Back Lone Road

3 June 2026
ronan strain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of missing Donegal man appeal for closure after 20 days

3 June 2026
terraced housing NI
News, Audio

Strabane councillor calls for halt to social housing evictions after bereavement

3 June 2026
710602857_1509381723959715_2163310339824155189_n
News, Audio

Sinn Féin to host public cost of living meeting in Letterkenny tonight

3 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Alice Lynch
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Johnston community will work with DCC to provide lay-bys on the Back Lone Road

3 June 2026
ronan strain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of missing Donegal man appeal for closure after 20 days

3 June 2026
terraced housing NI
News, Audio

Strabane councillor calls for halt to social housing evictions after bereavement

3 June 2026
710602857_1509381723959715_2163310339824155189_n
News, Audio

Sinn Féin to host public cost of living meeting in Letterkenny tonight

3 June 2026
Newry Crown Court
News, Top Stories

Cross-examination continues in Jeffrey Donaldson trial in Newry

3 June 2026
IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
News, Audio, Top Stories

Junior and Leaving Cert exams begin today

3 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube