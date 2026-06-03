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St Johnston community will work with DCC to provide lay-bys on the Back Lone Road

Donegal County Council and local people in St Johnston are to work together to provide lay-bys on a narrow stretch of the Back Lone Road in the area.

A council offer under the Community  Involvement Scheme follows a recent petition and campaign which was coordinated by Alice Lynch, who runs Maggie’s Tavern in the town. Under the model, communities partner with the council for minor road works by providing either finance or machinery and direct labour.

On today Greg Hughes Show, Alice Lynch said that subject to funding, work to get the much-needed lay-bys installed can begin, with local people helping the council to expedite the work………..

 

You can listen to the full conversation between Alice Lynch and Greg here –

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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